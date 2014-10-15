WIll Packer, NBC, AutoBiography, Producer, Entertainment, Universal TV, sitcom
Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Producer Will Packer Sells Autobiographical Comedy to NBC


Eurpublisher
0 reads
Leave a comment

Producer Will Packer attends the 'Think Like A Man Too' premiere during the 2014 American Black Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 19, 2014 in New York City

The producer behind the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises has turned to the small screen for his next project.

NBC started development recently for  “Like Father, Like Son,” a half-hour comedy from Will Packer Productions and Universal TV, where Packer’s company has a first-look deal, reports Deadline.com.

“Like Father, Like Son” is inspired by actual events from Packer’s life. It centers on a recently divorced man in his early thirties who is just starting to enjoy the benefits of being young, successful and single when he learns he has a fifteen-year-old son from a one-night-stand he had in college.

Packer and Pennie are executive producers, with Will Packer Productions’ head of TV, Korin Huggins co-executive producing.

Read more at http://www.eurweb.com/2014/10/producer-will-packer-sells-autobiographical-comedy-to-nbc/#b6clL9GykegXqGhy.99

AutoBiography , entertainment , nbc , producer , sitcom , Universal TV , Will Packer

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now