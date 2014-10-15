Producer Will Packer Sells Autobiographical Comedy to NBC

The producer behind the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises has turned to the small screen for his next project.

NBC started development recently for “Like Father, Like Son,” a half-hour comedy from Will Packer Productions and Universal TV, where Packer’s company has a first-look deal, reports Deadline.com.

“Like Father, Like Son” is inspired by actual events from Packer’s life. It centers on a recently divorced man in his early thirties who is just starting to enjoy the benefits of being young, successful and single when he learns he has a fifteen-year-old son from a one-night-stand he had in college.

Packer and Pennie are executive producers, with Will Packer Productions’ head of TV, Korin Huggins co-executive producing.