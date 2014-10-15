National Mentoring Program Encourages Black Girls To Break Stereotypes, Become Leaders

wife of NBA hall of famerjoinedon “NewsOne Now” to talk about her mentoring program Honey Shine Inc.

From HoneyShine.org:

Honey Shine’s mission is to encourage the balance of mind, body and soul in girls and young women by providing nurturing experiences that enlighten their paths and empower their future.

During their chat on Wednesday, Mourning stated there is an attack on our young women of color and we are passing it off as entertainment. She went on to explain that it is not ok for our women and girls to act the same way we see them portrayed in the media. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230675″]

