Generational Split? Millennials And Elders Battle Over Who Should Lead The Movement

In the midst of the fight for justice for Michael Brown, John Crawford, Eric Garner and others, young activists are calling for older more established voices to step aside. Elders in the movement say they still have a voice and a role to play in the struggle for social justice. While this battle is going on between millennials and elders, African Americans of all ages are being marginalized, disenfranchised and in many cases murdered.

Roland Martin, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Lauren Victoria Burke, Cleo Manago and Kim Brown look at the generational split within the movement for social change. Isn’t there enough room for everyone’s voice to be heard? Listen to their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230683″]

