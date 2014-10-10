Tavis Smiley’s ‘The Death Of A King’ Looks At The Harrowing Last Year Of MLK’s Life

Tavis Smiley joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about his new book, “Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year.”

In the last year of his life, Dr. King was considered enemy number one because of his outspoken views on the war in Vietnam. On April 4th, 1967, Dr. King delivered a speech titled “Beyond Vietnam.” During his remarks King called America “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world.” Once King finished his speech, his relationship with American would be changed forever.

Listen to Martin and Smiley discuss the “Death of a King” and MLK’s last 365 days of life below.

