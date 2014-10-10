Ebola Outbreak The Biggest World Health Threat Since AIDS?

On Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden made the following statement about the current Ebola outbreak:

In the 30 years I’ve been working in public health, the only thing like this has been AIDS.

In West Africa, more than 8,000 people are infected with Ebola and more than 4,000 have died. The CDC estimates by January of 2015 there will be 1.4 million cases of Ebola in western Africa. The first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in America has died and several other individuals are being monitored around the world. Is it time to call Ebola a global pandemic?

On Friday, Dr. Seema Yasmin, Dr. Ivan Walks, Jeff Johnson, Dru Ealons and Hughey Newsome joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now,” to discuss the Ebola epidemic and if this is truly the biggest world health threat since AIDS.

