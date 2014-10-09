Entertainment
Why We'll Always Love The First Aunt Viv [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
We’re not sure what the second Aunt Viv did on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and, quite frankly, we don’t care! Take a trip down memory lane with this video of Janet Hubert’s best moments as Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

[anvplayer video=”4244597″]

