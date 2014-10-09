Did Thomas Eric Duncan Receive The Best Medical Care America Has To Offer?

Liberian national, Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person to be diagnosed with the deadly Ebola virus in the United States died on Wednesday at Texas Presbyterian Hospital.

Jesse Jackson, Sr. and Zachary Thompson, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services spoke with Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Rock Newman, Lauren Victoria Burke and Armstrong Williams) about the treatment Duncan received prior to succumbing to Ebola. During their conversation, Rev. Jackson explained Duncan did not receive the best medical care. He did receive top notch care just before he died.

