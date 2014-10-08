MUST WATCH: Does Faith Evans Know All The Words To Biggie’s ‘Juicy?’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218557″]

“It was all a dream. I used to read ‘Word Up’ magazine…” Those lyrics will forever be cemented in hip-hop as one of the most classic lines of all time. The Notorious B.I.G dropped “Juicy” in 1994 and it remains the ultimate “Started From the Bottom” anthem. Whenever it comes on men, woman and children can be heard reciting the lines that catapulted Biggie to stardom.

Faith Evans, who married Biggie the same year the hit was released, stopped by our offices to promote her new album “Incomparable,” when we put her to the ultimate test — how well does she know “Juicy?”

Watch the singer put her memory to the test, above.

