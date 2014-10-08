Cops Taser Black Man After Seat Belt Traffic Stop

Another case of police brutality is being reported in Hammond, IN. Jamal Jones was a passenger in his girlfriend’s car when Hammond police stopped the vehicle for a seat belt infraction. The traffic stop turned violent when police smashed the passenger side window, tased Jones and pulled him out of the car.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Kim Keenan, Ray Baker and David Swerdlick) discuss this latest case of police violence against an African American male. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230693″]

