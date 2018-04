Your browser does not support iframes.

MC Lyte joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her latest book, “Fusion: Bridging The Gap Between Civil Rights and Hip Hop.” During their discussion, Lyte also talks about her new song, “Dear John.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

