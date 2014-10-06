On Monday, Zachary Thompson, Director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services spoke with Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Danielle Belton, Robert Traynhan and Chanelle Hardy) about the latest developments in the Ebola crisis. According the CDC, during this outbreak more than 3,400 people have been killed. Do you think the deadly virus can be contained?

[anvplayer video=”4230703″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: