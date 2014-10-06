Are You Ready For the Festival Of Praise Tour?

Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and comedian JD Lawrence stopped by “NewsOne Now” to talk about this year’s Festival of Praise Tour.

During a wide ranging discussion McClurkin, Hammond and Lawrence discussed faith, social activism, public policy, politics and more with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin. Listen to portions of their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230701″]

