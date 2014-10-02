Voter Registration Surges In #Ferguson

Voter registration has surged in Ferguson after the shooting death of Michael Brown. Since that fateful day when Brown was murdered by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, nearly 5,000 new voters were registered in St. Louis County and 3,000 new voters registered in Ferguson.

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now;” Jarvis Stewart, Chairman/Managing Parter of Ian Reid LLC; Aisha Moodie-Mills, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and Armstrong Williams from Rightsidewire.com discussed the recent increase in the number of registered voters. Will the recent increase in registered voters help facilitate change in the St. Louis suburb?

