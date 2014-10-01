Entertaiment
Rep. Cummings On Secret Service Chief: Julia Pierson ‘Has To Go’ [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now
Rep. Elijah Cummings joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Tuesday’s Secret Service hearing and the latest rash of security breaches at the White House.

Rep. Cummings told Martin the Secret Service has not served President Barack Obama well and called for Julia Pierson, the organizations current director, to be ousted from her position. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230715″]

