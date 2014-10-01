Congratulations to our Class of 2014 40 Under 40!

The Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 Awards celebrates local African-American individuals who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service. For their success as a businessperson, community activist, philanthropist, or entrepreneur, the Michigan Chronicle’s readership has nominated them for this distinction. These individuals were chosen from hundreds of nominees and will be joining a group comprised of our area’s most influential young professionals and community leaders.
The Michigan Chronicle will celebrate them for their contributions to the region, to the community, and to the business world with an exclusive ceremony held at The Detroit Golf Club on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 at 6 p.m. This will be an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who are diligent in their pursuit of success and service to the community.
We will dedicate the Business Section of the newspaper to showcase their accomplishments and contributions on October 22.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://michronicleonline.com/events/michigan-chronicle-40-under-40/
Crystal Bailey – Engineer, General Motors
Dustin Barlow – Founder and President, Nerds Express
Dr. Lloyd C. Crews – Dean of Campus Affairs, Oakland Community College
Kaniqua Daniel-Welch – Program Supervisor of Media, Detroit Public Schools
Roslyn English – Chief Executive Officer & Founder, D.A.N.C.E. Inc.
Dr. Cecil I. Forbes, Jr. – Owner and Operator, iCare Spine and Rehabilitation Center
Robyn K. Fuller, CPA – International Operations Senior Auditor, General Motors Finance/Founding Partner, J&F Advisors, PLLC
Cara Griffin – Senior Domestic and International Commercial Counsel and Lead Compliance Counsel, Chrysler Group LLC
Alexis Harmon – Advisory Specialist, Marsh & McLennan
Jan Harrington-Davis – Director of Employee Relations and Diversity, Henry Ford Health Systems
Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, Ph. D – Principal and Special Education Supervisor, Farmington Public Schools
Rejji Hayes – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasure, ITC Holdings Corp.
James W. Heath – Inspector General, City of Detroit
Danarius Hemphill – Owner, Real Impact Detroit
Karissa Holmes – Commercial Attorney, DTE Energy
Amin Irving – President, Ginosko Development Co.
Marcus Ivery – Senior Financial Analyst, General Motors
Anika S. Jackson – Vice President, Jackson Asset Management
Sebastian Jackson – Owner, The Social Club Grooming Co.
John E. James – Vice President of Operations, James Group International
Isaiah Jordan – Chief Executive Officer, Imperios Cigar Company/LXG Global
Kamilia Landrum – Special Projects Coordinator, Detroit NAACP
Maurielle Lue – Reporter, Fox 2 News
Tiff Massey – Sculptor
Jenice Mitchell-Ford – Senior Counsel, Clark Hill PLC
Kwasi O. Nyame, MD – Chief Neurosurgery Resident, Detroit Medical Center – Detroit Receiving Hospital
Dawn Oliver – Account Supervisor-Ford Focus, Ford Motor Company
Rosie Reebel – Lead, Physician Marketing, St. John Providence Health System
Ayanna Smith – Chief Financial Officer, Detroit Jazz Festival
Tosha M. Tabron – Vice President, Relationship Manager – Global Philanthropy, JP Morgan Chase
Ronda L. Tate – Senior Associate, Lewis & Munday LLC
Charice “Espy” Thomas – Co-Owner, Sweet Potato Sensations
Jennifer Thomas – Co-Owner/Baker, Sweet Potato Sensations
Londell D. Thomas – Deputy State Director, Michigan Democratic Party
Chelsea Wallace – Agent and Owner, C. Wallace Insurance Agency, LLC
Brittany Washington – President, Castle Lofts Development
Brandon Williams – Chief Executive Officer/Producer/Musician, Soulasis Music Group
Melanie Williams – Chief Executive Officer, GURU Public Relations Events & Concierge
Tiffany C. Williams – Executive Director, Teach for America-Detroit
Corri Wofford – Senior Congressional Liaison, United States House of Representatives