Congratulations to our Class of 2014 40 Under 40!

The Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 Awards celebrates local African-American individuals who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service. For their success as a businessperson, community activist, philanthropist, or entrepreneur, the Michigan Chronicle’s readership has nominated them for this distinction. These individuals were chosen from hundreds of nominees and will be joining a group comprised of our area’s most influential young professionals and community leaders.

The Michigan Chronicle will celebrate them for their contributions to the region, to the community, and to the business world with an exclusive ceremony held at The Detroit Golf Club on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 at 6 p.m. This will be an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who are diligent in their pursuit of success and service to the community.

We will dedicate the Business Section of the newspaper to showcase their accomplishments and contributions on October 22.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://michronicleonline.com/events/michigan-chronicle-40-under-40/

Join the conversation… @michronicle #MC40Under40

Crystal Bailey – Engineer, General Motors

Dustin Barlow – Founder and President, Nerds Express

Dr. Lloyd C. Crews – Dean of Campus Affairs, Oakland Community College

Kaniqua Daniel-Welch – Program Supervisor of Media, Detroit Public Schools

Roslyn English – Chief Executive Officer & Founder, D.A.N.C.E. Inc.

Dr. Cecil I. Forbes, Jr. – Owner and Operator, iCare Spine and Rehabilitation Center

Robyn K. Fuller, CPA – International Operations Senior Auditor, General Motors Finance/Founding Partner, J&F Advisors, PLLC

Cara Griffin – Senior Domestic and International Commercial Counsel and Lead Compliance Counsel, Chrysler Group LLC

Alexis Harmon – Advisory Specialist, Marsh & McLennan

Jan Harrington-Davis – Director of Employee Relations and Diversity, Henry Ford Health Systems

Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, Ph. D – Principal and Special Education Supervisor, Farmington Public Schools

Rejji Hayes – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasure, ITC Holdings Corp.

James W. Heath – Inspector General, City of Detroit

Danarius Hemphill – Owner, Real Impact Detroit

Karissa Holmes – Commercial Attorney, DTE Energy

Amin Irving – President, Ginosko Development Co.

Marcus Ivery – Senior Financial Analyst, General Motors

Anika S. Jackson – Vice President, Jackson Asset Management

Sebastian Jackson – Owner, The Social Club Grooming Co.

John E. James – Vice President of Operations, James Group International

Isaiah Jordan – Chief Executive Officer, Imperios Cigar Company/LXG Global

Kamilia Landrum – Special Projects Coordinator, Detroit NAACP

Maurielle Lue – Reporter, Fox 2 News

Tiff Massey – Sculptor

Jenice Mitchell-Ford ­– Senior Counsel, Clark Hill PLC

Kwasi O. Nyame, MD – Chief Neurosurgery Resident, Detroit Medical Center – Detroit Receiving Hospital

Dawn Oliver – Account Supervisor-Ford Focus, Ford Motor Company

Rosie Reebel – Lead, Physician Marketing, St. John Providence Health System

Ayanna Smith – Chief Financial Officer, Detroit Jazz Festival

Tosha M. Tabron – Vice President, Relationship Manager – Global Philanthropy, JP Morgan Chase

Ronda L. Tate – Senior Associate, Lewis & Munday LLC

Charice “Espy” Thomas – Co-Owner, Sweet Potato Sensations

Jennifer Thomas – Co-Owner/Baker, Sweet Potato Sensations

Londell D. Thomas – Deputy State Director, Michigan Democratic Party

Chelsea Wallace – Agent and Owner, C. Wallace Insurance Agency, LLC

Brittany Washington – President, Castle Lofts Development

Brandon Williams – Chief Executive Officer/Producer/Musician, Soulasis Music Group

Melanie Williams – Chief Executive Officer, GURU Public Relations Events & Concierge

Tiffany C. Williams – Executive Director, Teach for America-Detroit

Corri Wofford – Senior Congressional Liaison, United States House of Representatives

