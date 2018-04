Comedian Anthony Anderson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about his new ABC sitcom, “Black-ish.” During their chat, Anderson weighed in on the security breaches at the White House involving Pres. Barack Obama and the First Family. Listen to Anderson and Martin mix it up below.

[anvplayer video=”4230717″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: