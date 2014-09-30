Watch The Throne: Queen Latifah Shares Her Amazing Workout Regimen [EXCLUSIVE]

Queen Latifah is obviously one of the most beautiful women in the world. We dare you to argue that gospel! One thing that makes her more beautiful than the average is her love of self. It’s refreshing to see so much self-esteem from someone who doesn’t fit the Hollywood mold (read: size) of what’s considered “classically beautiful.” But Hollywood’s unreal limitations were not always a non-factor for the Queen. In an interview earlier this year, she told Good Housekeeping, “When I was around 18, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘You’re either going to love yourself or hate yourself.’ And I decided to love myself. That changed a lot of things.”

In fact, that love changed her body. Queen Latifah has slimmed down throughout her long and successful career, spanning over 20 years. How does she do it?! Her weight loss has never been about the number on the scale, rather living a healthy life. We recently caught up with the Queen and she shared her healthy lifestyle choices with us. Trust us, you’re going to want to take notes:

I don’t have a particular workout activity. I like to mix it up. I like to do everything. And, sometimes I’m on and sometimes I’m off. You know, I’m just kind of coming off my summer break so I’ve got a little extra love on my belly, because I was eating good. And, I was doing some walking, but I needed to do a little bit more. So, now I’m pumping it up. I’ll get on the treadmill, I’ll do yoga, I’ll hike the canyons that we have over here, just kind of walk up hill. I like to be outside. That’s the one thing I do prefer to do. But, I also know I have limited time, so for me, getting in a gym and getting on the treadmill for half an hour, 45 minutes, is great for me. It clears my head and I get to break a sweat, in a controlled environment, as opposed to walking down the street and meandering in my thoughts. Or, I’ll get on a spin bike. I have a spin bike in my backyard and sometimes I’ll just jump on the bike, turn on some house music and go. So, there’s a lot of options out there, maybe its a SoulCycle class or, you know, maybe I’ll jump into somebody’s class at a gym, there’s no limit. Sometimes I’ll just take a walk or go play some ping pong with my friend around the corner. You’d be surprised how much of a workout you can get playing some ping pong. But, it’s whatever keeps you motivated and whatever keeps you moving is what you’ve got to do. So, that’s what I do and I try to stretch and just – take a breath, every morning. The first thing that I do is just take a deep breath every morning when I wake up. I just sit on the side of the bed and stretch and I don’t speak. I clear my head first, which I think is just as important to your body being right as your mind being calm and settled.

By the looks of her snatched waist and glowing skin, we’re about to start doing all the same things. Thanks Queen!

