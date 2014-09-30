General Motors Luncheon Features Entrepreneur Pam Rodgers’ Winning Business Strategy

General Motors hosted a private media luncheon on Sept. 25, during Congressional Black Caucus weekend in Washington, D.C., brought out publishing and broadcasting heavyweights from Michigan’s CBC delegation — as well as others around the nation. Invited guests and media in the Grill Room at the Capella were encouraged to participate in insightful discussion with successful entrepreneur and Chevrolet dealership owner Pam Rodgers. Rodgers has owned her successful Chevrolet dealership for more than 20 years.

The esteemed businesswoman was also honored at this year’s 44th Annual Legislative Caucus during the Michigan delegation’s awards dinner, as the 2014 Distinguished Corporate Citizen.

The ALC is the premier gathering of African Americans, cultivating engaging policy discussions on issues that impact black communities around the world.

Eric Peterson, U.S. Vice President of Diversity Dealer Relations, and Jocelyn K. Allen, Director of Regional, Grassroots, and Diversity Communications & Director – Diversity Marketing and Communications Center of Excellence also participated in the compelling conversation with Rodgers.

With control of the Senate up for grabs this fall, the Congressional Black Caucus emphasized the need to bolster support for Democrats facing tough races in the Deep South. The caucus, with backing and financial support from the party, will campaign in several key battleground states.

