Here’s Why You Should Get A Massage Today

Zelda Wafer, massage therapist to the stars, joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss how massage therapy can improve your health. Wafer’s clients have included Nelson Mandela, Jamie Foxx, T.D. Jakes, Nicole Kidman, John Kerry and members of the Washington Wizards. During this week’s Fit!Live!Win! segment Martin decided to demonstrate his massage therapy skills on panelist Danielle Belton.

Massage therapy can alleviate stress, improve circulation, improve posture, lower blood pressure and relieve headaches. For more information about therapeutic massage visit www.zsbodymassage.com.

