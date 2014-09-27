Wiz Reportedly Moved Out And Left Amber Weeks Before She Filed For Divorce

Well now this is an interesting development! According to TMZ, Wiz Khalifa left Amber Rose weeks before she filed for divorce!

Wiz allegedly said it’s simple,

“I just didn’t want to be married to her anymore.”

TMZ reports that Wiz moved out and got his own place, and the day before Amber filed, she went to his house at 2 AM and found him with another woman at which point she commenced to losing her shiz.

So, as far as Wiz is concerned … he wasn’t cheating.

He allegedly told friends that he made it clear to her weeks earlier that the marriage was over.

What’s odd though was that even though Wiz moved out weeks before … he listed the legal date of separation on his divorce response as Sept. 22nd which was last Monday.

TMZ says that Wiz is also convinced that Amber was secretly getting it in with Nick Cannon which both Amber and Nick have denied.

