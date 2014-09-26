Watch Our Editors Hunt For The Best Street Style Ever! [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244599″]

All of New York’s fashion scene was out during Fashion Week looking to be seen in this season’s hottest trends. #TeamBeautiful and Rae Holliday of Stuff Fly People Like hit the streets to find out which fashionista’s style was on 10! Then, each editor paired the ladies whose style selections caught their eyes, in a walk off.

The winners got bragging rights (duh), but watch the video above and let us know which fashionista was your favorite in the comments section below!

WATCH MORE:

Fashion Flashback: Elle Varner, ‘I Know This Looks Like The Michelin Man But…’

Legendary Supermodel Beverly Johnson Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Vogue Cover, Looks Better Than Ever! [VIDEO]