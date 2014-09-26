Radio One Founder, Cathy Hughes To Be Honored By Congressional Black Caucus [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230733″]

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation will bestow its coveted Phoenix Award on Cathy Hughes, Chairperson and Founder of Radio One. Ms. Hughes joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to talk about the upcoming honor, her origins in broadcasting and discussed some of the pitfalls African Americans fall prey to.

