Amber Rose Files For Divorce From Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose has filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa.

Rose filed for divorce from the rapper on Monday citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ. The two have been married since February 2013.

She is seeking full custody of their one-year-old child, Sebastian, and she is willing to grant Wiz visitation rights.

It seems that Rose has also deleted the pictures of them from her Instagram page, expect for one:

Earlier this year, we asked Amber what she would do if she woke up in her husband’s body. Peep what she said:

It was all good just a week ago…

