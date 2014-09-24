AG Eric Holder Launches Initiative To Ease Racial Tensions

Attorney General Eric Holder launched an initiative to study racial bias in an attempt to reduce racial tensions between African Americans and law enforcement agencies.

Roland Martin, Rashad Robinson, Kim Brown and Joe Walker discussed what impact the Justice Department’s action will have on easing tensions in Black communities being policed by predominantly white law enforcement agencies. Martin explained at the beginning of the segment, if you don’t receive justice in instances of police misconduct, tensions will always exist. Listen to their entire conversation below.

