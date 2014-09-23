WealthyU: Don’t Make A Man Your Financial Plan

Domestic violence can be broken down into four different types of abuses: emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

Financial guru Deborah Owens discusses the realities of financial abuse, explains why women should be financially independent and why a man should never be a woman’s financial plan during this week’s installment of WealthyU. Owens and “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin also break down a list of personal financial pitfalls that everyone should avoid. Listen to their informative conversation below.

