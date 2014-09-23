Here’s What You Need To Know About The ISIS Airstrikes In Syria

Airstrikes against the Islamic terrorist group ISIS have begun in the Middle-East. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Jarvis Stewart, Joia Jefferson Nuri and Paris Dennard) discuss what this means for you and the impact this conflict may have on the midterm elections. Listen to their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230747″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: