Haiwayi Robinson: Reward Offered In Search For 8-Year-Old Ala. Girl’s Killer

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 8-year-old Haiwayi Robinson.

Robinson’s body was found a few miles from her home Thursday. The girl was last seen alive at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon while walking to her cousin’s apartment.

Despite the reward, Gov. Bentley has received intense criticism for what appears to be racially profiling the family, saying at a press conference:

“There are things that happen we just don’t understand. There are difficulties in families. You never know, it may be drug related, it may be alcohol related. It may be family problems. We just don’t know what the situation is,” he said.

Alabama state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, (D-Mobile) is demanding that he apologize for the callous statements, reports AL.com:

“How dare the Governor!!! I have a call into the Governor’s office DEMANDING an apology! I’m waiting for him to call me back. His words are TOTALLY unacceptable, and we will not tolerate it!!!”

Bentley, however, remains focused on getting justice for Robinson’s family, stating: “We won’t rest until this little girl’s killer is brought to justice.”

