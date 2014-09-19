What Iyanla Learned From the Upcoming Season of ‘Fix My Life’

Iyanla Vanzant joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about season 3 of OWN TV’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” During her appearance on “NewsOne Now.” Vanzant highlighted the three part conversation with a young man who fathered 34 children with 17 different women. Vanzant also details important lessons she learned from the new season of “Fix My Life.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

