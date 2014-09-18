Reality Star Opens Up About Surviving Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women and accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. There is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer and a Pap test does not detect the disease.

“Basketball Wives LA” star Brandi Maxiell joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to talk about ovarian cancer and her fight against the deadly disease. Listen to their conversation below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: