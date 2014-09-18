NFL Players In Trouble With The Law [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230759″]

It has been a rough year for the National Football League. A number of NFL stars are engulfed in legal problems stemming from child abuse accusations, domestic violence charges and aggravated assault allegations, all in the midst of Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial.

NewsOne takes a quick look at some of the legal woes and criminal charges plaguing NFL players.

To review the complete list of NFL players who are caught up in legal trouble visit CBS News.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: