[VIDEO] Black Churches Are Becoming More Gay-Friendly


NewsOne Staff
A new study released by Duke University has found that acceptance of homosexual members in Black protestant churches has recently surged.  The percentage of churches accepting of gay and lesbian members has risen from 44% in 2006 to 62% in 2012. 22% of Black churches reported being accepting of gays in volunteer leadership roles, up from 6.5% six years prior.

Visit theGrio for an extensive breakdown of this current trend.

African-Americans , Black Churches , Black protestant churches , Duke Universiay , Duke University , homosexual , President Barack Obama

