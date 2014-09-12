[VIDEO] Black Churches Are Becoming More Gay-Friendly

[anvplayer video=”4230775″]

A new study released by Duke University has found that acceptance of homosexual members in Black protestant churches has recently surged. The percentage of churches accepting of gay and lesbian members has risen from 44% in 2006 to 62% in 2012. 22% of Black churches reported being accepting of gays in volunteer leadership roles, up from 6.5% six years prior.

