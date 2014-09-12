Ne-Yo Defends Asking His Fiance To Stop Having Children [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218577″]

We cringed when Monyetta Shaw revealed, on “Hollywood Exes,” that she can no longer conceive children because she had her tubes burned following a mutual decision between her and then-fiance Ne-Yo. Shaw thought she and Ne-Yo would be together forever and that their family was complete after she gave birth to their second child, but now Ne-Yo has moved on and has another woman in his life–leaving Monyetta incapable of building a family with anyone else.

Ne-Yo stopped by our offices to address the controversy around the “Hollywood Exes” show and Monyetta’s confession. “Once we learned that our second child was a boy we were in the office high-fiving like ‘Yes. we’re done’,” Ne-Yo said. “The doctor hit us with the option.”

Since the episode aired, Ne-Yo’s had to defend himself against criticism. ” I’ve made my apologies to the people I feel I wronged,” he wrote on Instagram. “I was forgiven by those people. Anybody else passing judgment on me for my past mistakes and immaturities is more than welcome to it.”

See what he had to say above.

