Tahiry Brutally Attacked By A Man Backstage At NYFW

Wow! We’re about one more crazy incident away from thinking that the Love & Hip Hop franchise is cursed! According to HelloBeautiful, LHHNY star Tahiry was savagely attacked backstage as she was getting ready to walk in the Toure Designs fashion show.

Tahiry allegedly had some behind the scenes issues with a man named Carlos Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales was the production manager of the Helen Mills event venue which was where the Toure show was being held.

Carlos reportedly made it pretty clear that he had no respect for Tahiry from the get go. Gonzales allegedly made rude comments to her throughout their interaction.

One bystander who witnessed the attack stated that the altercation began when Tahiry questioned Carlos as to why he was being so rude to her. The question seemingly triggered Gonzales to “black out” and he supposedly begin hurling obscenities at her as he walked up closer to her.

Tahiry warned him not to speak to her that way and in response Carlos reportedly began striking her. During the attack, Carlos repeatedly not only hit Tahiry multiple times but also attempted to drag her by her hair as well. A source claims it took about 7 or 8 men to pull him off of her.

There was late word that a representative from the PR firm who handled the event may be the source of all the trouble. The publicist has been accused of “continuously belittling” and disrespecting Tahiry’s team.

To make it worse, the PR rep was also allegedly seen doing nothing to help Tahiry as she was being beaten on by a man. Then she reportedly forced Tahiry’s team into a room where they were held for some time. This delayed Tahiry getting medical attention for her injuries!

The show was eventually cancelled and rescheduled for a later date as a result of the craziness that took place.

Tahiry was checked into Lenox Hill hospital yesterday evening following the attack and was later released. She is said to be recovering at home now.

We send our thoughts out to Tahiry and hope that she is feeling better soon.

WATCH NOW: Tahiry Jose Reveals Why She Wanted to Do a Calendar

[anvplayer video=”4244674″]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Jill Scott Says Hacked Nude Pics Were For Weight-Loss Documentation

Don’t Hustle The Family: Tiny Defends Her Kids Against Internet Trolls

LHHATL’s Althea Heart Drops New Song Featuring Benzino – “Ghetto Love”

LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claims She Is Still Involved With Lil Scrappy

Say What: Rapper Bobby Shmurda Facing 15 Years In Jail For Weapons Charges

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!