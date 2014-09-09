[VIDEO] Minorities Are Disproportionately Ticketed In White NYC Neighborhoods

[anvplayer video=”4230785″]

NYPD’s aggressive policing of quality-of-life offenses to prevent more serious ones has created a tale of two cities. A city primarily populated by whites who are not prosecuted for minor offenses. The other, a primarily Black/Hispanic city where minorities are are issued a disproportionate number of summonses for common offenses and could be interrogated by NYPD at almost anytime.

This policing strategy is known as “broken windows” and according to the stats compiled by the New York Daily News, minorities in New York City are more likely to bear the brunt of this brand of law enforcement, especially in white neighborhoods with low-crime rates.

Read the New York Daily News’ in-depth report titled, “Minorities face disproportionate ‘Broken Windows’ enforcement everywhere — especially in white neighborhoods”

