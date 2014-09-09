Entertainment
Tasha Page Lockhart And Vashawn Mitchell Reveal Back To School Secrets [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
Tasha Page Lockhart and Vashawn Mitchell stopped by and chatted with us about old back to school memories.

 Tasha Page-Lockhart shares her powerful testimony of deliverance on her debut solo album, HERE RIGHT NOW on Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA.   Executive produced by multi-platinum gospel star Kirk Franklin, HERE RIGHT NOW sonically captures Tasha’s journey away from a dark past laced with sexual and drug abuse to a life blessed by God’s saving grace and renewed purpose.   The triumphant 11-track offering deeply displays Tasha’s compelling vocals and includes features by her mother, gospel singer Lisa Page Brooks and P.J. Morton.

