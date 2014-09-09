Tasha Page Lockhart And Vashawn Mitchell Reveal Back To School Secrets [VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

Tasha Page Lockhart and Vashawn Mitchell stopped by and chatted with us about old back to school memories.

Watch the video below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tasha Page-Lockhart shares her powerful testimony of deliverance on her debut solo album, HERE RIGHT NOW on Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA. Executive produced by multi-platinum gospel star Kirk Franklin, HERE RIGHT NOW sonically captures Tasha’s journey away from a dark past laced with sexual and drug abuse to a life blessed by God’s saving grace and renewed purpose. The triumphant 11-track offering deeply displays Tasha’s compelling vocals and includes features by her mother, gospel singer Lisa Page Brooks and P.J. Morton.

