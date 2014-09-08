Iyanla Vanzant Opens Up About Reuniting with Oprah Winfrey And Teaming With Benzino

Follow @Elev8Official

In this exclusive interview, Iyanla discusses overcoming life’s obstacles, what led to the rift between her and Oprah and how the two were able to mend fences.

Iyanla says on this tour she will helping people find the value of their lives.

I will look at the value of our lives. You really have to learn what you’re good at and what you’re not good at, what you can handle and what you can’t handle. We have a tendency to forget. Even on ‘Fix My Life’, okay, you’ve done a story about mother-breakdown before. But each one has a different twist and a different role someone is playing in the same old story.

[anvplayer video=”4281331″]

She recently commented on why she was working with Love & Hip Hop’s Benzino.

He is a member of the hip-hop community. Six million people watch “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” He has the ear and the minds of the young people. He made a commitment to rally the hip-hop community to change the message of the music, that it wouldn’t be so violent. I’m going to hold him to that.

Oprah Winfrey’s eight-city tour dubbed as “Oprah’s The Life You Want Weekend” will travel to major cities. The talk-show host and chief of the OWN television network spoke for more than two hours Friday night, offering an inspirational story of her rise to fame.Throughout the tour, Winfrey will talk on Fridays in each city, with Saturdays devoted to other personalities. Also appearing will be OWN host Iyanla Vanzant, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert and Pastor Rob Bell, with author Deepak Chopra at some of the tour stops. After Atlanta, there will be other arena stops outside Detroit; in Washington; Newark, New Jersey; Houston; Miami; Seattle; and San Jose, California.

