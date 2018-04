*Before Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella ends its Broadway run in January, the role of wicked stepmother Madame will be played by both Sherri Shepherd, beginning Sept. 9; and the newly-cast NeNe Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” who will take over the part on Nov. 25, producers announced Wednesday. Cinderella opened at the Broadway […]

