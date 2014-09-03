90 Seconds Of The Diddy Bop: A Supercut

[anvplayer video=”4244603″]
As much as we loved the videos from Diddy’s Bad Boy crew, from Faith Evans to Ma$e, we always waited for Diddy to break out into his famous “Diddy Bop” dance. The laidback two-step, which he usually did during the bridge, isn’t hard to do at all, but there’s no one who does it quite like the bossman himself. Check out a quick mash-up of videos that Diddy was featured in, like “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems,” “Bad Boy For Life,” and “Let’s Get It.”
MUST READ: The Game Teams Up With Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fabolous & More For Mike Brown Tribute ‘Don’t Shoot’
If you have any issues with what dance you’re going to do the next time you’re out, try the “Diddy bop” for yourself.
