90 Seconds Of The Diddy Bop: A Supercut

As much as we loved the videos from Diddy’s Bad Boy crew, from Faith Evans to Ma$e, we always waited for Diddy to break out into his famous “Diddy Bop” dance. The laidback two-step, which he usually did during the bridge, isn’t hard to do at all, but there’s no one who does it quite like the bossman himself. Check out a quick mash-up of videos that Diddy was featured in, like “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems,” “Bad Boy For Life,” and “Let’s Get It.”

If you have any issues with what dance you’re going to do the next time you’re out, try the “Diddy bop” for yourself.

