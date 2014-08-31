Sunday’s Testimomy: Keep Your Head Up

Monday morning, 8/25/14, on CNN, three women communed as mothers of unarmed young Black men whom have fell victim to the targeted police attacks, occurring disproportionately across the country.

The nation knew there names and faces.

The mothers of Sean Bell and Trayvon Martin sat down to lend their heart, words and support to yet another mother who’s son’s death was untimely at the hands of law enforcement.

Prior to their interview, on the wake of Mike Brown, son of one of the threes, homecoming being held in Ferguson, Missouri, the interviewer Don Lemon and crew, left the room to allow them a moment of privacy. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. And Mike Brown. Three sons mothers whose voice could be heard around the world through the silence behind the closed doors. The tears, the hearts and the love for their sons, themselves and each other were evident as they appeared moments later as a united front, to put a face on the untimely deaths of their sons.

“Keep your head up. So they can see, see your son in you” were the encouraging words heard from, Valerie Bell, mother of Sean Bell, to Mike Browns mom, Leslie McFadden.

When asked by Mr. Lemon to Leslie “Can you ever be whole again…?” Trayvon’s mother, Sabrina Fulton, responded, “I don’t think it’s a matter of being whole…it’s a matter of a new life, and this is the new life.”

The new life, like being born again into a new life. A new understanding. It reminds me of another mothers pain and anguish triumphed, whose son was targeted by authorities over 2000 years ago, on the existence and impact of her son. A son, that by through his death, would bring new life. I found it profound that according to CNN reports from friends of Mike Brown, that on that very day of his passing, he was passing on the message of Jesus.

“Michael was a big guy, but he was a kind, gentle soul, and before he left this Earth, the day that he was killed, he was out spreading the word of Jesus Christ,” a family friend said as reported by CNN.