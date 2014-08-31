Photo Galleries
Rasheeda, Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Cash Money at Ludacris Celebrity Basketball Game


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent
ATLANTA — Luda Day Weekend 2014 climaxed with the Celebrity Basketball Game at Georgia State University that featured members of Ludacris’ label, Disturbing Tha Peace, against Lil Wayne and Cash Money.

Among the throng of Luda fans were celebrity attendees, including “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Rasheeda, Kirk Frost, Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J, along with reality stars Toya and Angela Simmons, actors Lorenz Tate and Keshia Knight Pulliam, NBA star Dwight Howard and many others.Screen Shot 2014-08-31 at 5.21.50 PM

The 8th annual Luda Day Weekend exists to raise money for the star rapper-actor-businessman’s Ludacris Foundation to benefit underprivileged children and inspire them to strive to manifest their dreams.

Take a look at photographic highlights from the Luda Day Weekend Celebrity Basketball Game.

