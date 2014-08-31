Amber Rose Celebrates Wiz Khalifa’s No. 1 Album By Twerking & We’re Here For It

Just in case you thought Wiz Khalifa had any problems with his gorgeous wife Amber Rose twerking her voluptuous cakes on Instagram… think again! Amber Rose proved all of her haters wrong when she dropped this twerk-tastic InstaVid in celebration of her hubby’s recent album success.

“In honor of my Hubby’s #1 Album #blacchollywood #AssDrop,” Amber wrote on Instagram. Wiz reposted the sexy clip on his own account with the caption, “Ass drop. @muvarosebud.” Khalifa’s latest disc, “Blacc Hollywood” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and if that isn’t reason enough to shake something, we don’t know what is!

This isn’t he first time Amber’s twerking skills went viral. She infamously twerked in what people thought was her wedding dress. During a recent interview with #TeamBeautiful, she made it clear that Wiz isn’t bothered by her bodacious body movement.

“He knows I love him to death,” she said. “He knows I like to have fun. He knows I’m a bit obnoxious sometimes and that’s who he married.”

Watch the interview, below:

