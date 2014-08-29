SWV On Being Moms And Shielding Their Kids From Bullies [VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

As SWV’s wide range of personal and professional issues continue to fester on of their WE TV reality series, “SWV Reunited,” One member of the talented trio received some devastating news last night on their latest episode. Taj reveals devastating news after discovering Lelee’s daughter on an escort site.

Taj revealed during the episode:

This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to tell somebody in my life, but I really don’t have a choice. If she was to ever find out that I kept this from her our friendship would be over.

Well, the ladies sat down and talked with us about raising their children and how they have shielded their children from bullies,

Their new televison show SWV REUNITED follows these three strong and talented women as they figure out how to trust again—on and off the stage—and perform with each other. The premiere episode follows SWV on the first stop of the comeback tour at Wembley Stadium in London, but new secrets about Coko’s health threaten the rehabilitated bond of the group.

This season, SWV begins to record a new album, but shocking secrets from the past, management drama, health emergencies and devastating personal problems threaten the future of the group.

