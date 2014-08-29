Entertainment
PRESS PLAY: Nicki Minaj Wants Us To Get ‘Low’ With Juicy J In New Video


Nicki Minaj has been working hard lately. After performing at the MTV Video Music Awards and having her video with Usher drop this week, Nicki is back with another video! The “Pink Print” rapper looks amazing in her new video with Juicy J in “Get Low” and is delivering her signature lines that’s sure to have everyone on their feet. Check out the video above.

We can’t wait for Nicki’s new album and we can only imagine what else is in store. Maybe we can expect a performance with her and Beyonce?! (Bey did thank her with this necklace, after all). Hey, we can only hope.

