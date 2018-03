*Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle, Andre Braugher, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Angela Bassett and Cicely Tyson are up for awards tonight at the 66th Primetime Emmys, beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC. The network tapped its late night host Seth Meyers to shepherd the ceremony, and the “Saturday Night Live” says his game plan is to get the […]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: