ADW News
Home > ADW News

‘We Will Not Go Back’ March Brings Eric Garner’s Killing Back to the Forefront


NewsOne Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230826″]
The killings of unarmed black men Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ezell Ford and John Crawford III all happened in rapid succession over the past few weeks. The tragic loss of their lives, and the lives of too many other black men, has galvanized the nation around the issue of police brutality. Saturday, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network organized a “We Will Not Go Back” rally in Staten Island, New York to push for change in police policy nationally. Thousands turned out to add their voices to the cause, specifically to remind the NYPD that they still demand justice for Eric Garner.

Eric Garner , Ezell Ford , ferguson , John Crawford , march , Michael Brown , police brutality , Rev. Al Sharpton

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now