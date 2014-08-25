‘We Will Not Go Back’ March Brings Eric Garner’s Killing Back to the Forefront

[anvplayer video=”4230826″]

The killings of unarmed black men Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ezell Ford and John Crawford III all happened in rapid succession over the past few weeks. The tragic loss of their lives, and the lives of too many other black men, has galvanized the nation around the issue of police brutality. Saturday, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network organized a “We Will Not Go Back” rally in Staten Island, New York to push for change in police policy nationally. Thousands turned out to add their voices to the cause, specifically to remind the NYPD that they still demand justice for Eric Garner.

