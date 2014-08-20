National News
[VIDEO] These Black Women & Girls Were Killed By Police


NewsOne Staff
In the wake of the Michael Brown, Eric Garner, John Crawford, Ezell Ford murders by police officers, let’s not forget about the Black women who have lost their lives in similar fashion. Clutch Magazine listed six African American women and girls who have met their end by the way of a police officer’s bullet.

For an extended review of these police related murders, visit www.ClutchMagOnline.com.

Follow NewsOne.com’s continuing coverage of the unrest in Ferguson and Michael Brown murder investigation. 

