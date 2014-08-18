Remember Ezell Ford And John Crawford

Two days after Mike Brown was killed, Ezell Ford was shot by Los Angeles police and in Ohio, John Crawford was killed a week ago in Walmart holding a toy rifle. Protesters are asking for answers in both of these cases.

James Hayes, of the Ohio Student Association, joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss the John Crawford police shooting case.

