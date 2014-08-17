NewsOne Exclusive: Ferguson Protesters React To Mike Brown Surveillance Video Release

[anvplayer video=”4230849″]

Just before Friday night’s peaceful protest turned violent, residents in Ferguson expressed frustration over police withholding important information for nearly one week. That’s how long it took authorities to release the name of the officer in Michael Brown’s shooting and surveillance video allegedly showing Brown robbing a Ferguson convenience store.

