Mobb Deep Will ‘Have You Wildin’ Out When You Bump This’

In 1999 New York rap duo Mobb Deep unleashed the dark and brooding, “Quiet Storm,” the first single from their fourth album, “Murda Muzik.” Thanks to a rumbling bass line courtesy of the classic Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five cut “White Lines,” Havoc crafted one of the most aggressive yet danceable tracks since the days of the Bomb Squad.

In addition to the opening bar, “Quiet Storm” sported a hook that made club bouncers twitch: “Cause it’s the real sh*t, sh*t to make em feel sh*t (the real)/Lump em in the club sh*t, have you wildin out when you bump this/(hip-hop/Drugs to your eardrum, the raw uncut/ Have a nigga OD cause it’s never enough..“

During a performance of the song Mobb Deep spoke with TheUrbanDaily.com about they manage their respective roles in the group and the misconceptions of their working relationship.

“I was tied into being both people, the artist and the producer and I think it kind of went over people’s heads at the time,” Havoc says of his dual role. “And I wasn’t screaming (my name) on the track. My people get on me for that, saying I’m too humble. But I’m happy with my place in hip-hop and to be an underdog is not that bad. It’s better than not having a title at all.”

“I get inspired by Hav verses,” adds Prodigy. “Hav lyrics make me better. We both the lyricists. It’s a group thing.”

