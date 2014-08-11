Never Forget: #TeamBeautiful’s Top 7 Robin Williams Movies [VIDEO]

Hollywood has lost a legend as Robin Williams passed away today at the age of 63. Now, Hello Beautiful’s taking a look back at our favorite films of his.

Robin’s publicist announced that the comedian was found dead after an apparent suicide this morning. His team said that Robin had been battling deep depression before killing himself.

Susan Schneider, Robin’s wife, released a quick statement on his passing to the New York Times earlier today, expressing her grief during this time of devastating loss.

“This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings,” she wrote. “I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin’s family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief.”

She concluded, “As he is remembered, it is our hope that the focus will not be on Robin’s death but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions.”

Robin had most recently been starring in the CBS series “The Crazy Ones,” which was canceled after just one season. He’s also set to appear in “Night At the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” which will be released later this year. A 2015 follow-up to “Mrs. Doubtfire” had also been announced, but it’s not clear what will happen to that project at this time.

Although Team Beautiful is excited about his forthcoming projects, we couldn’t help but to look back on some of our favorite Robin flicks! Just about every movie he attached himself to was awesome, but these five have a special place in our hearts.

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is pretty much a universal favorite for Team Beautiful, and it’s the first thing that came to mind for several of us when thinking of his classics.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqxpC_jYncE%5D

“Aladdin”

Robin was larger-than-life as the Genie in Disney’s 1992 film “Aladdin,” as he made the impossible seem like nothing with the simple snap of his fingers.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xv0lflB2INg%5D

“A.I.: Artificial Intelligence”

Robin only supplied his voice for Dr. Know, but he was perfect as the Einstein-esque digital know-it-all that helped lead little David in the right direction for his quest to become a real boy.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EVuhFEykvM%5D

“Hook”

Robin gave us something really interesting as the little boy who thought he could never grow up (and then did!) in “Hook”! He lived the amazing adventure and still didn’t believe it!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxnR9e7M8Vw%5D

“Good Will Hunting”

Robin took a departure from his usual wacky character set to play a wise therapist in “Good Will Hunting,” and he reminded everyone that he’s got incredible range as an actor!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z02M3NRtkAA%5D

“The Birdcage”

In 1996, “The Birdcage” was ahead of its time as Robin and Nathan Lane played a gay couple getting ready to meet their future in-laws.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoJOol3aoJQ%5D

“Jumanji”

Robin taught us all that it’s very important to start what you finish in “Jumanji” as he played a little boy locked in the game for 26 years in this wildly imaginative family film.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p18zqZmeiI%5D

